Tokyo Olympics 2020: 13-year-olds Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal win laurels in skateboarding; netizens say 'history made'

Japan's 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won her first-ever women's street skateboarding gold at Ariake Park at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Monday.

In the inaugural Olympics street skateboarding competition, two of the youngest competitors at the Olympic Games won the gold and silver.

The gold medallist, Momiji, wrote her name into the history books with a score of 15.26. Her final three runs (4.15, 4.66, and 3.43) were enough to secure the top spot on the podium, as she beat Brazil's Rayssa Leal, also 13, and 16-year-old Funa Nakayama to gold in what is believed to be the youngest Olympic podium ever as per Olympics.com.

Rayssa Leal, who is not only Brazil's youngest-ever medallist but also an Olympian, won silver with a score of 14.64 with Nakayama the bronze medallist with 14.49.

The girls' determination and talent has earned applause from all over the world. People across the globe are in awe of the 13-year-olds.

Numerous people took to social media to express how inspired they are by Momiji and Leal. Twitter is flooded with love and support for these young girls.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.