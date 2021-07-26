Tokyo Olympics 2020: Paddler Manika Batra loses in Round 3; supportive Twitterati say 'well played'

Earlier, Sutirtha Mukherjee also crashed out of the women's singles event after losing her Round 2 match against Portugal's Fu Yu.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia. Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in Round 2 of the men's singles event and the entire match lasted for 48 minutes.

Fans back home are disappointed yet highly appreciative of Batra's performance. People across India are taking to social media to extend their support to her.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.