Watch: Clip of Rahul Gandhi questioning absence of women around RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat goes viral

A clipped video of Rahul Gandhi addressing the All India Mahila Congress foundation day programme in Delhi went viral on social media on

In the video shared by Executive Editor of India Today Shiv Aroor, Rahul Gandhi says, "Two-three women can be seen around Mahatma Gandhi in some of his pictures. Have you seen a picture of Mohan Bhagwat with any woman?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the full speech of Rahul Gandhi mentions, "That's because RSS suppresses women and our organisation gives them a platform. Modi-RSS didn't make any woman PM of the country, Congress made," he said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Congress has a different ideology than BJP and RSS. As a Congress worker, I can compromise with other ideologies but not with BJP and RSS' ideology," said Gandhi.

"BJP-RSS people say they're Hindu party. In the last 100-200 years, Mahatma Gandhi is the person who understood the Hindu religion and practised it. We recognise it and so do BJP and RSS people. If Mahatma Gandhi gave his entire life to understand the Hindu religion so why did Godse kill him. It is a contradiction and you have to think about it," he added.

The video shared by Aroor ihas enraged a lot of people who are asking him to share the full video and not spread misinformation.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.



ALSO READ Kanhaiya Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi days after disclaiming rumours of joining Congress: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 05:26 PM IST