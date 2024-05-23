Watch: Chinese Toddlers 'Ninja' Like Basketball Skills Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A video featuring a group of children in China playing a cooperative basketball dribbling exercise has gone viral on Instagram, igniting discussion about education in the country.

The 10-second-long video shows young kids, who appear to be around five to six years old, at a kindergarten. They are standing in a line and moving in perfect unison, showing an impressive performance of a dribbling game without missing a beat.



They flawlessly continue to bounce the basketballs as they shift the ball between the legs from side to side.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has left many users impressed but some were also quick to slam the game as a form of “indoctrination” from the Chinese government.

While one user described the toddlers as "small ninjas," another stated that they are "so talented".

The video gained an eye-catching 3 million likes.

“Doesn’t look like a game to me. Seems more like training in automatism and obedience,” one Instagram user.

"All this training just for them to end up in temu factory," said another user.



Many pointed out the hypocrisy in its assumption, noting how children elsewhere are made to perform similar activities while some users highly complimented the teacher for teaching the children how to tackle such a challenging activity.