 VIRAL: Internet Divided over Chandigarh University Student Seen Dancing to a 'Vulgar' Song at College Fest
Some X users say that they don't find the dance video problematic, as the girl student seems to be enjoying her performance, while others ask whether there was no censor committee at Chandigarh University to have stopped the seemingly 'vulgar' performance.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Snapshot from the viral video | @divya_gandotra/X

In a video that has now gone viral, a student from Chandigarh University is seen dancing to a Haryanvi song. The video shows her performing at a North East Cultural Fest held at the university.

Dressed in a white top and jeans, the video showcases her dancing with energy and rhythm, in tune with the song's beat, while the audience is seen to be cheering at her.

The video has been circulating on X, garnering over 36k views. The user, Divya Gandotra Tandon, who shared the video on the social media platform, called the Haryanvi song "vulgar", adding that she finds it disheartening to see educational institutions stoop so low.

The video has sparked a mix of comments from X users.

It's just for fun, say some users

Some users said that they don't find the video problematic, as the girl student seems to be enjoying her performance and the song in question is a part of mainstream Indian entertainment culture. "There is nothing low about it", said a user, adding that universities are not just meant for education, but for having fun, making memories with classmates and exploring culture. The user warned about moral policing and asked for colleges to remain a free space.

'Vulgar' songs are commonly played without objection, remark some users

A user commented saying multiple 'vulgar' songs are played across the country today, and nobody objects to them. He added that the current generation seems to not be immune to enjoying those songs.

Users question the fest being a "cultural festival"

A user commented asking what makes this a 'Cultural' festival, adding that it should have been called a 'Western' festival, assuming that the student's performance goes against traditional Indian values.

Another user asked whether there was no censor committee at Chandigarh University to have stopped the performance.

The video has surfaced after another video went viral recently, where a schoolgirl was seen dancing to the song "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" during a fresher's party.

