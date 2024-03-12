 Viral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy

Viral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy

The video, which has gone viral, shows the youths mimicking a famous Bollywood scene from the movie "Animal" where Bobby Deol dances with a glass of liquor on his head

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy | MELVYN THOMAS

A video circulating on social media has sparked controversy in Surat, Gujarat. The footage depicts a group of young men dancing to the song "Jamal Kudu" at a wedding ceremony in Katargam, with a twist - they're balancing liquor bottles on their heads while they groove.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the youths mimicking a famous Bollywood scene from the movie "Animal" where Bobby Deol dances with a glass of liquor on his head. However, their attempt at celebratory cheer has landed them in hot water, as Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in place.

The video has drawn criticism from many viewers, who have called out the blatant disregard for the law. The act of consuming and displaying alcohol in public is a punishable offense in the state.

Case not registered yet

Despite the widespread circulation of the video, Katargam police are yet to acknowledge it or register a case against the individuals involved. This lack of action has further frustrated some commenters, who are urging the authorities to take swift action.

The incident has reignited discussions about the effectiveness of prohibition laws in Gujarat. While the law aims to curb alcohol consumption and its associated social problems, such public displays raise questions about its enforcement.

Read Also
Gujarat: Notorious Bootlegger Arrested In Vadodara After Viral Video Shows Him Dancing With Liquor...
article-image

It remains to be seen whether the Katargam police will take cognizance of the viral video and take action against those involved. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding prohibition in Gujarat, and the challenges in ensuring its effective implementation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kala Jathedi Wedding: Madam Mins Reaches Hall Amid Tight Security To Tie Knot With Gangster; VIDEO

Kala Jathedi Wedding: Madam Mins Reaches Hall Amid Tight Security To Tie Knot With Gangster; VIDEO

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Expected To Resign Today Amid Political Turmoil Between...

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Expected To Resign Today Amid Political Turmoil Between...

Viral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy

Viral Video: Youth Dancing To

PM Modi to Inaugurate 10 More Vande Bharat Express Trains Today; Check Timings and Schedule Here

PM Modi to Inaugurate 10 More Vande Bharat Express Trains Today; Check Timings and Schedule Here

Apna Ghar: Shelter Home for Disabled and Disowned Individuals Celebrates 1st Anniversary In Jaipur

Apna Ghar: Shelter Home for Disabled and Disowned Individuals Celebrates 1st Anniversary In Jaipur