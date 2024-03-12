Viral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy | MELVYN THOMAS

A video circulating on social media has sparked controversy in Surat, Gujarat. The footage depicts a group of young men dancing to the song "Jamal Kudu" at a wedding ceremony in Katargam, with a twist - they're balancing liquor bottles on their heads while they groove.

Viral Video: Youth Dancing To "Jamal Kudu” Tune At Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy in Surat#Gujarat #Surat pic.twitter.com/ezQvZxLigo — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 12, 2024

The video, which has gone viral, shows the youths mimicking a famous Bollywood scene from the movie "Animal" where Bobby Deol dances with a glass of liquor on his head. However, their attempt at celebratory cheer has landed them in hot water, as Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in place.

The video has drawn criticism from many viewers, who have called out the blatant disregard for the law. The act of consuming and displaying alcohol in public is a punishable offense in the state.

Case not registered yet

Despite the widespread circulation of the video, Katargam police are yet to acknowledge it or register a case against the individuals involved. This lack of action has further frustrated some commenters, who are urging the authorities to take swift action.

The incident has reignited discussions about the effectiveness of prohibition laws in Gujarat. While the law aims to curb alcohol consumption and its associated social problems, such public displays raise questions about its enforcement.

It remains to be seen whether the Katargam police will take cognizance of the viral video and take action against those involved. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding prohibition in Gujarat, and the challenges in ensuring its effective implementation.