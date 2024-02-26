Gujarat: Notorious Bootlegger Arrested In Vadodara After Viral Video Shows Him Dancing With Liquor Bottle On 'Jamal Kudu' Song | FPJ

Gujarat: In a bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media, a notorious bootlegger in Vadodara, identified as Vishal Kahar, was arrested by the police after a video surfaced showing him dancing with a liquor bottle and glass on his head on ‘Jamal Kudu’ song at a wedding ceremony.

The video, filmed on Sunday night in Vadodara's Kishanwadi area, shows Kahar and his friends dancing to the popular song "Jamal Kudu." In a brazen display of disregard for the law, Kahar grabs a liquor bottle and places it on his head while continuing to dance. Although someone attempts to take the bottle away, he quickly replaces it with a glass full of liquor and continues his performance, seemingly attempting to imitate the song's famous dance sequence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Nabs Kahar After Video Goes Viral

However, this act of defiance proved costly for Kahar. The Vadodara police, upon taking note of the viral video, identified and apprehended him. Police Inspector SM Vasava of Warasia police station confirmed Kahar's arrest and stated that he is a notorious offender with a history of arrests for illegal liquor supply in Vadodara.

This incident is not the first time Kahar has challenged the authorities. According to reports, videos of him taunting the police have surfaced online previously. It remains to be seen what action the police will take against him this time.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among citizens of Vadodara, particularly in light of Gujarat's strict prohibition laws.