Gujarat: Mob Pelts Stones On Protesters Outside Vadodara Police Station, Triggering Communal Tension

Tension erupted outside the Navapura police station in Vadodara as a mob of over 100 people unleashed violence, pelting stones on a group of Hindu organisation members gathered to lodge a complaint regarding abusive comments made on social media late Thursday night. The incident, stemming from a derogatory Instagram post, escalated rapidly, resulting in injuries to several protestors and prompting police intervention.

The Vadodara police have lodged complaint against 22 people, out of which 10 have been arrested.

Details of case

A peaceful protest outside the Navapura police station in Vadodara turned violent when a mob of over 100 individuals attacked members of a Hindu organisation with stones, creating a chaotic scene of unrest and tension. The incident unfolded following a complaint lodged by Jatin Patel, who sought legal action against Shahid Patel for making derogatory comments on his Instagram post, sparking outrage among the Hindu community.

According to reports, the situation escalated swiftly as members of Hindu organisations converged outside the police station, demanding the apprehension of Shahid Patel and swift justice. Chanting 'Jay Shri Ram' slogans, the protestors stood firm in their demand for accountability, refusing to disperse until their grievances were addressed.

However, the peaceful demonstration took a violent turn when a large mob of individuals, reportedly from the Khatkiwad area, descended upon the scene and launched a barrage of stones at the Hindu group, resulting in injuries to several protestors. The sudden eruption of violence sent shockwaves through the locality, prompting swift police intervention to restore order and disperse the agitated crowds.

The sequence of events according to the complainant

Jatin Patel, the complainant in the case, narrated the sequence of events leading up to the confrontation. In his complaint filed at the Navapura police station, Patel recounted how he went live on Instagram to interact with customers and announce offers for his mobile accessories shop on February 21.

Jatin Patel in his complaint further said, while he was announcing offers, a person from sahid-patel-7070 Insta id wrote abusive comments which could hurt religious sentiment. When looked into it, Jatin Patel found that the person who used abusive language was Sahid Patel from Gujarat Housing Board, opposite Mahalakshmi Society in Padra area of the city. When dialed a phone call, Sahid didn’t receive it and deleted the photo-comment.

Disturbed by the abusive remarks that could potentially hurt religious sentiments, Jatin Patel and members of Hindu organizations attempted to confront Sahid Patel at his residence, only to find him absent. Subsequent attempts to reach Sahid via phone were met with further hostility, as he continued to use abusive language and issued provocative challenges.