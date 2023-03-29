WATCH: Cheetah flown from Namibia gives birth to 4 cute cubs; Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav & IFS officers share video | Twitter

One of the cheetahs flown from Namibia to India has shared good news. Four cubs were born to the mother animal translocated to India from Namibia. The case was brought to light by a tweet made by Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who shared an adorable video of the same on Wednesday.

In the video, we can see the newborns cuddling one other with affection purportedly in the protection of their parent. Undoubtedly, the footage has gone viral and it has the potential to add a smile to one's face.

I congratulate the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back cheetahs to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 29, 2023

The minister congratulated the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back the large carnivore to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past.

He termed it a momentous event in India's wildlife conservation history during 'Amrit Kaal'. "I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji (sic)," he tweeted.

IFS officers share the adorable video on Twitter

A few IFS officers, who often engage netizens with interesting content from the wild, shared the video of the four cubs online along with expressing happiness in the regard. "Some heartening pictures coming from Kuno NP. Cheetah Siyaya gave birth to 4 cute chitoos (sic)," tweeted Susanta Nanda IFS. Parveen Kaswan IFS shared an image from the happening and wrote, "You are seeing first #Cheetah cubs born in India after decades. Siyaya has given birth to four #cheetos. (sic)"

Some heartening pictures coming from Kuno NP. Cheetah Siyaya gave birth to 4 cute chitoos. pic.twitter.com/ihjGCavHvt — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 29, 2023

You are seeing first #Cheetah cubs born in India after decades. Siyaya has given birth to four #cheetos. pic.twitter.com/f4jc2eLqJV — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 29, 2023

Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight spotted felines -- five females and three males -- from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

One of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, had died due to a kidney-related ailment on Monday, forest and wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh said.

In a second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18. Cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India due to over-hunting and habitat loss. The last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

(With inputs from PTI)