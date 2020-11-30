Viral

Watch: 'Cat vibing' Turkish musician is back with rendition of 2000s hit song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'

Visually impaired Turkish musician Bilal Goregen who garnered popularity for playing darbuka on a bench while an animated cat nodded its head in rhythm is back with another rendition – this time in Hindi.

Bilal hit the viral note for performing ‘Ievan Polkka’ – a 1930s Finnish song, which garnered more than 15 million views on YouTube.

Now, the singing sensation did a cover on the popular 2000s Indipop song ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ sung by Shashwati featuring actress Meghna Naidu.

