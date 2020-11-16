Watch: Taimur Ali Khan's viral video singing 'Happy Birthday' song is the cutest thing on the internet today

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star-kids and enjoys a massive fan base. At just the age of three, the lad manages to go viral on the internet with his cute antics. 'Chote Nawab' has people trailing around him and also has several fan pages dedicated to him.

On Monday, after a video of Taimur yelling at people ‘No Photo’ went viral on the internet, another video of Tim Tim made it to the internet. In the clip, an enthusiastic Taimur is seen singing 'Happy Birthday' as he waits for the cake. Mommy-to-be Kareena and Saif are also seen standing beside their son.

Check out the video here: