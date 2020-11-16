Watch: Taimur Ali Khan's viral video singing 'Happy Birthday' song is the cutest thing on the internet today

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star-kids and enjoys a massive fan base. At just the age of three, the lad manages to go viral on the internet with his cute antics. 'Chote Nawab' has people trailing around him and also has several fan pages dedicated to him.
On Monday, after a video of Taimur yelling at people ‘No Photo’ went viral on the internet, another video of Tim Tim made it to the internet. In the clip, an enthusiastic Taimur is seen singing 'Happy Birthday' as he waits for the cake. Mommy-to-be Kareena and Saif are also seen standing beside their son.
Check out the video here:
Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and her best friend Malaika Arora to celebrate Diwali.
Saif and Arjun Kapoor have collaborated for the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police', which also features Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The entire team is currently shooting in Dharamshala.
Another video that went viral earlier on Monday, showed the young lad yelling at people ‘No Photo’.
Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together and announced that they were expecting an addition to their family in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple.
Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple had Taimur on December 20, 2016.
