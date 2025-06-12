 Watch: Brave Rafting Guide Risks Life To Save Man From Drowning In Rishikesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Brave Rafting Guide Risks Life To Save Man From Drowning In Rishikesh

Watch: Brave Rafting Guide Risks Life To Save Man From Drowning In Rishikesh

The video has since gone viral online and is being widely discussed on social media, with many praising the guide’s bravery.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
X|@AjitSinghRathi

Though river rafting is a sport that offers a thrilling and adventurous experience, it also carries life-threatening risks. What begins as a fun activity can sometimes turn into a dire situation.

A recent incident related to river rafting has come to light, with a video of a rescue operation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, surfacing on social media. The footage captures a rafting guide’s heroic efforts to save a drowning man during a rafting expedition.

The video shows a person wearing a life jacket struggling in the Ganges' strong currents. The rafting guide quickly threw a rope and pulled him towards the raft. As the man reached the boat, another individual appeared beside him, unconscious. The guide and the tourists worked together to haul both onto the raft. The footage clearly reveals that the second person was completely unresponsive.

Read Also
UP: Brave Railway Cop Saves Woman Who Got Stuck Between Platform & Moving Train At Kanpur Station;...
article-image

The video has since gone viral online and is being widely discussed on social media, with many praising the guide’s bravery. However, there is no verified information yet about when the incident occurred or the identities of those involved.

FPJ Shorts
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of river rafting. While it can be an exhilarating activity, strict precautions must be taken, and all safety instructions from the guide must be followed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Son Called To Say Goodbye Before Take-off': Mother Recalls Horrifying Moment Of Watching...

'My Son Called To Say Goodbye Before Take-off': Mother Recalls Horrifying Moment Of Watching...

Watch: Brave Rafting Guide Risks Life To Save Man From Drowning In Rishikesh

Watch: Brave Rafting Guide Risks Life To Save Man From Drowning In Rishikesh

WATCH: Netizens Slam Raja's Sister Shrashti Raghuvanshi For Using Murder Case For Increasing...

WATCH: Netizens Slam Raja's Sister Shrashti Raghuvanshi For Using Murder Case For Increasing...

'We Lack Civic Sense': Influencer Shares Outrageous Video Of Tourists Drinking, Littering At...

'We Lack Civic Sense': Influencer Shares Outrageous Video Of Tourists Drinking, Littering At...

Bengaluru Road Rage: Woman Hurls Abuses At Bleeding Biker After Car-Bike Collision Outside Petrol...

Bengaluru Road Rage: Woman Hurls Abuses At Bleeding Biker After Car-Bike Collision Outside Petrol...