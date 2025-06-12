Watch: Brave Rafting Guide Risks Life To Save Man From Drowning In Rishikesh

X|@AjitSinghRathi

Though river rafting is a sport that offers a thrilling and adventurous experience, it also carries life-threatening risks. What begins as a fun activity can sometimes turn into a dire situation.

A recent incident related to river rafting has come to light, with a video of a rescue operation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, surfacing on social media. The footage captures a rafting guide’s heroic efforts to save a drowning man during a rafting expedition.

The video shows a person wearing a life jacket struggling in the Ganges' strong currents. The rafting guide quickly threw a rope and pulled him towards the raft. As the man reached the boat, another individual appeared beside him, unconscious. The guide and the tourists worked together to haul both onto the raft. The footage clearly reveals that the second person was completely unresponsive.

The video has since gone viral online and is being widely discussed on social media, with many praising the guide’s bravery. However, there is no verified information yet about when the incident occurred or the identities of those involved.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of river rafting. While it can be an exhilarating activity, strict precautions must be taken, and all safety instructions from the guide must be followed.