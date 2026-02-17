Outrageous! Delhi Teen Opens Doors Of Moving Bus & Cars For Views On Reel; Sparks Safety Concerns Of Commuters

A shocking video from Delhi has sparked widespread outrage after a teenage biker was caught performing a life-threatening stunt on a crowded road, all to film an Instagram reel.

The incident, which took place in the Usmanpur area on Monday, quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from users who called the act reckless and irresponsible.

Viral video shows risky road behaviour

In the now-circulating clip, the boy is seen riding his motorcycle dangerously close to moving cars and buses. He repeatedly attempts to open the doors of vehicles while they are still in motion, putting not just himself but drivers, passengers, and pedestrians in grave danger.

Such actions could have easily resulted in severe accidents, including vehicles swerving unexpectedly, collisions with nearby traffic, or pedestrians getting injured. On busy urban roads like those in Delhi, even a split second of distraction can lead to devastating consequences.

Police register case under motor vehicles act

After the video gained traction online, authorities took swift action. Delhi Police registered a case under Section 281 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which addresses dangerous driving and behaviour that threatens public safety.

Officials tracked down the accused shortly after and placed him under arrest. The move is being seen as a strong warning against performing risky stunts for social media fame.

Traffic violations and stunt riding on public roads are punishable offences in India, with penalties that may include fines, licence suspension, or imprisonment depending on the severity of the offence.

Social media reacts strongly

The stunt triggered massive backlash online, with users demanding stricter enforcement and better parental supervision. One user commented, "They don't fear life ! Nor care about parents who still trust them .coz these men or so called Boys will never admit to the fact that they did this and it is wrong to play games with seriously moving vehicles!!"

One user commented that no reel is worth risking human lives, while another insisted that strict legal consequences are necessary to deter similar acts in the future. Several others stressed that even a brief moment of negligence on congested city roads can cause irreversible harm.