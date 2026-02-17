'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video

A shocking video from Amritsar has sparked fresh concerns about street food safety after a live rat was discovered inside a pani puri mixture container at a roadside stall. The clip, now widely circulated on Instagram, shows the unsettling moment when the rodent jumps out of a masala-filled bowl and runs into a nearby drain.

What happened at the stall?

The incident reportedly occurred while a content creator, known by his Instagram handle karan_dhanju26, was eating golgappa with a friend. Midway through the snack, he noticed unusual movement inside the large container holding spiced water and masala.

The video captures the vendor attempting to remove the rat from the mixture. Moments later, the animal leaps out and escapes, leaving bystanders stunned. According to the vlogger, he insisted that the vendor immediately discard the contaminated contents.

It remains unclear whether the rat had been inside the container for a long time or had just jumped in moments before being spotted.

Social media reacts

Within hours of being posted, the clip racked up nearly 300,000 views, igniting heated debate online. Many viewers expressed disgust and raised serious questions about hygiene standards at roadside food stalls.

Some users, however, speculated that the video might be staged or even AI-generated. A few pointed out that the cart appeared otherwise clean, suggesting the rodent could have entered the bowl shortly before it was noticed.

Others reacted with humour, while several commenters urged stricter monitoring of street food vendors.

The viral clip has once again brought attention to food safety compliance under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Street vendors are required to follow hygiene guidelines, including proper food storage, pest control measures, and clean preparation practices.

Rodents are known carriers of harmful bacteria and pathogens that can contaminate food and water. Consuming food exposed to pests may increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections and other illnesses. Experts often recommend choosing vendors who maintain covered containers, clean surroundings, and proper waste disposal.