 'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video

'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video

A viral video from Amritsar shows a live rat inside a pani puri mixture container at a roadside stall, sparking outrage online. The rodent is seen jumping out before fleeing into a drain. While the vlogger claimed the vendor discarded the contaminated food, the clip reignited debates about street food hygiene and FSSAI compliance across India

Ameesha SUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video from Amritsar has sparked fresh concerns about street food safety after a live rat was discovered inside a pani puri mixture container at a roadside stall. The clip, now widely circulated on Instagram, shows the unsettling moment when the rodent jumps out of a masala-filled bowl and runs into a nearby drain.

What happened at the stall?

The incident reportedly occurred while a content creator, known by his Instagram handle karan_dhanju26, was eating golgappa with a friend. Midway through the snack, he noticed unusual movement inside the large container holding spiced water and masala.

The video captures the vendor attempting to remove the rat from the mixture. Moments later, the animal leaps out and escapes, leaving bystanders stunned. According to the vlogger, he insisted that the vendor immediately discard the contaminated contents.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Sole Hindu Minister In Tarique Rahman’s Cabinet?
Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Sole Hindu Minister In Tarique Rahman’s Cabinet?
Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November

It remains unclear whether the rat had been inside the container for a long time or had just jumped in moments before being spotted.

Social media reacts

Within hours of being posted, the clip racked up nearly 300,000 views, igniting heated debate online. Many viewers expressed disgust and raised serious questions about hygiene standards at roadside food stalls.

Some users, however, speculated that the video might be staged or even AI-generated. A few pointed out that the cart appeared otherwise clean, suggesting the rodent could have entered the bowl shortly before it was noticed.

Others reacted with humour, while several commenters urged stricter monitoring of street food vendors.

The viral clip has once again brought attention to food safety compliance under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Street vendors are required to follow hygiene guidelines, including proper food storage, pest control measures, and clean preparation practices.

Rodents are known carriers of harmful bacteria and pathogens that can contaminate food and water. Consuming food exposed to pests may increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections and other illnesses. Experts often recommend choosing vendors who maintain covered containers, clean surroundings, and proper waste disposal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens...
'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens...
Outrageous! Delhi Teen Opens Doors Of Moving Bus & Cars For Views On Reel; Sparks Safety Concerns Of...
Outrageous! Delhi Teen Opens Doors Of Moving Bus & Cars For Views On Reel; Sparks Safety Concerns Of...
Woman's Viral Instagram Expose Leads To Arrest Of Accused After 6 Years of Non-Stop Online...
Woman's Viral Instagram Expose Leads To Arrest Of Accused After 6 Years of Non-Stop Online...
'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In...
'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In...
'Nothing Lasts Forever': Italy’s ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapses On Valentine's Day After Severe...
'Nothing Lasts Forever': Italy’s ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapses On Valentine's Day After Severe...