UP: Brave Railway Cop Saves Woman Who Got Stuck Between Platform & Moving Train At Kanpur Station; Video Goes Viral

UP: Brave Railway Cop Saves Woman After She Falls, Gets Stuck Between Platform & Moving Train At Kanpur Station; Video Goes Viral

Kanpur: In a dramatic incident that occurred at Kanpur Central Railway Station, a railway constable saved a woman from near-certain death. The woman, travelling with her family from Kanpur to Delhi, boarded the train from platform 1 but realized her children were left behind.

In a desperate attempt to help her children, she leaned out of the moving train, crying for assistance. A video captured the moment as two railway cops ran alongside the train to ensure her safety. Tragically, the woman lost her balance and fell between the train and the platform, getting dragged by the moving coach.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Central Railway Station, a woman attempting to deboard a moving train got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train. Alert cops rushed to pull her up within seconds saving her life. A video of the incident is now circulating on the internet. pic.twitter.com/uwnARAeFVR — Pratidin Time (@pratidintime) November 25, 2024

Within seconds, Constable Anoop Kumar Prajapati sprang into action and managed to rescue her before disaster struck. Inspector Shiv Sagar praised the constable’s quick thinking and bravery, while the woman’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for saving her life, as reported by NDTV.

TTE Saves Elderly Man After Alleged Heart Attack On Train

In another incident reported recently, a 70-year-old passenger allegedly suffered a sudden heart attack aboard train number 15708, the Amrapali Express and was saved by a TTE's swift efforts. The passenger, travelling in the general coach, collapsed unexpectedly, prompting an immediate response from the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). A viral video showed the TTE administering life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), including chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Thanks to the TTE’s swift response, the elderly man regained complete consciousness, averting a tragic outcome. The passenger was later taken to a hospital at Chhapra Railway Station for further medical attention.

टीटीई की तत्परता से मिला ‘जीवनदान’

ट्रेन संख्या 15708 'आम्रपाली एक्सप्रेस' के जनरल कोच में सफ़र के दौरान 70 वर्षीय एक यात्री को हार्ट अटैक आने पर तैनात टीटीई ने बिना समय गंवाए CPR दिया और यात्री की जान बचाई। तत्पश्चात छपरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्री को अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/vxqsTEkir7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 23, 2024

The Railway Ministry shared the video on social media, commending the TTE’s prompt action. "TTE's promptness gave 'life.' While traveling in the general coach of train number 15708 Amrapali Express, a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack. The TTE immediately gave CPR and saved the passenger's life. The patient was then sent to the hospital at Chhapra railway station," the ministry stated.