VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life By Giving Timely CPR After He Suffered Heart Attack On Moving Train; Netizens React

Mumbai: The cases of sudden heart attacks have spiked in the country as many cases are coming to the fore in the recent past, especially post COVID-19 pandemic. Another incident of sudden heart attack has come to the fore where an elderly passenger suffered heart attack while traveling in a train. The TTE present inside the train reacted quickly and gave timely CPR to the patient due to which his life was saved. A video of the TTE giving CPR to the patient and blowing air into his mouth has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred in train number 15708 Amrapali Express as a passenger traveling in the general coach suffered sudden heart attack, after which the TTE came to the rescue of the 70-year-old passenger. The passenger was administered with CPR due to which the passenger got a new lease of life. The passenger was then sent to a hospital at Chhapra Railway Station for further treatment.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the internet users are slamming the TTE even after his heroic act of saving the life of the elderly passenger. The internet users are commenting on the video which was shared by the Railway Ministry on its official social media account, saying that CPR is not given to a person if he is conscious.

The video shows that the TTE is pumping the patient's chest with his hands and also blows air into the mouth of the elderly patient while the patient is looking at him. The patient seems to be conscious, however, the patient is also in need of urgent medical attention as he allegedly suffered in moving train.

The Railway Minitry shared the video and said, "TTE's promptness gave 'life'. While travelling in the general coach of train number 15708 'Amrapali Express', a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack. The TTE deployed there immediately gave CPR and saved the life of the passenger. The passenger was then sent to the hospital at Chhapra railway station."

A user said, "The patient is conscious and has raised his hands but the TTE is giving him CPR and giving him mouth-to-mouth breathing. What kind of CPR is this?"

Another user said, "It is seen in the video that the person's hands are moving which means that his heartbeat is present. Wrong CPR has been given. The patient is inspected before giving basic life support. More training and awareness is needed among the people."