Maharashtra: Beed Candidate Balasaheb Shinde Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting In Line For Voting

Beed: In a shocking incident during polling for Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, a candidate contesting from Beed constituency died on the polling booth, reports say. The candidate identified as Balasaheb Narayan Shinde (43) had reached the polling booth to cast his vote. He suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest when he was standing in the queue waiting for his turn.
Total 31 candidates are contesting from Beed constituency.
As per a IndiaTV report, Balasaheb Shinde fell to the ground at Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalaya polling station in Beed. He was first taken to Kaku Nana Hospital in Beed and then to Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.
FPJ Shorts
Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video
Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid Death Threats (VIDEO)
Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo
EPFO Membership Soars 9.33% To18.81 Lakh In September 2024