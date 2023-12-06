 WATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral

A dog was seen swimming on the waterlogged street without panicking at the situation.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: Dog swims in floodwater | ANI

Of the many videos posted online from the floods in Chennai, a clip showed a dog swimming in the floodwater to reach another side of the road and meet its friend. A dog was seen swimming on the waterlogged street without panicking at the situation. The video which reportedly comes from the Arumbakkam area has gone viral on social media. WATCH VIDEO:

The video was uploaded by news agency ANI on X, informing that the animal was trying to make its way to a shelter. It opened showing the doggo using its paws to cover the waterlogged area and reach to the roadside. It continued swimming to reach another dog spotted at the shore. The duo stood on nearby stairs to escape the floodwater.

Animal lovers rescue street dogs

In another video, animal lovers were seen providing help to street dogs by rescuing them from the flooded streets. The dogs were picked up from the streets and dropped into a truck purportedly evacuating them to a safer place.

Chennai floods

Chennai has seen instances of waterlogging due to a heavy downpour in the city which came as an impact of the cyclonic storm Michaung. Earlier this December, the region was affected by severe weather conditions. As of now, six deaths have been reported in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction because of the cyclone, reported Chennai police. Meanwhile, the state government has written to the centre for assistance and interim relief to control the damage.

Read Also
Cyclone Michaung: After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road; Visuals Surface
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral

VIDEO: 14-Foot-Long Python Enters Cloth Shop Inside Crowded Market In UP's Meerut

VIDEO: 14-Foot-Long Python Enters Cloth Shop Inside Crowded Market In UP's Meerut

WATCH: Animal Review In Hyderabadi Style Goes Viral; Anchor Says 'Aakhri Scene Mein Sanjay Dutt Ka...

WATCH: Animal Review In Hyderabadi Style Goes Viral; Anchor Says 'Aakhri Scene Mein Sanjay Dutt Ka...

Cyclone Michaung: After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road; Visuals Surface

Cyclone Michaung: After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road; Visuals Surface

Mizoram: Who Is Baryl Vanneihsangi? 32-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Becomes Youngest Woman MLA Of...

Mizoram: Who Is Baryl Vanneihsangi? 32-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Becomes Youngest Woman MLA Of...