Cyclone Michaung: After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road; Visuals Surface

After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road |

Days after a mugger crocodile was spotted roaming on the streets of Chennai, some fish were seen surfacing on the city roads waterlogged under the impact of Cyclone Michaung. Instead of rescuing the aquatic creature, people were seen going fishing. Despite the fish struggling to stay in the water, a man was seen inhumanely kicking it out of the water. He later picked the fish and took it away purportedly for a meal. The incident was recorded in a video that has gone viral on social media showing how citizens went fishing on flooded roads.

WATCH VIDEO

Live fish surface on city roads

The incident took place near the Software Technology Parks of India in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Fish were spotted in the waterlogged region, leading to people collecting them. A video from the site recorded people fishing in the floodwater. A couple of them were seen carrying fish in their hands that they picked from the waterlogged street.

Crocodile spotted in Chennai

Earlier, due to the cyclonic storm affecting the state and its neighbourhood, a giant crocodile was seen on the land escaping a nearby lake. The incident was reported near Nedungundram Lake of Chennai following which Supriya Sahu IAS, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary (Environment Climate Change & Forests), asked people to not panic.

More about Chennai Floods and Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung hit the north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai earlier this December, as predicted by the weather department. Due to the cyclonic storm, the city witnessed heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Several areas were submerged due to a massive downpour. Transportation was affected.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government wrote to PM Modi seeking an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung.