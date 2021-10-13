e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:16 PM IST

Watch: Boy sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ on streets to pay Music School fees; leaves netizens including celebrities stunned

Bollywood icons including Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor also took to Twitter to praise the vocalist.
FPJ Web Desk
Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

Social media has given rise to several young talents that often went unrecognised. Just when people started to forget about the 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' child and his adorably funny song, social media has yet again proven useful for a young boy who was spotted singing beautiful songs on the streets of Mumbai as he requested people to contribute if they enjoyed listening to him. After a video of him singing Bollywood's 90s hit 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' on the streets of Mumbai went viral, the young boy became the internet's new phenomenon. Even actor Hrithik Roshan was fully impressed by his voice.

The child named Shakeel is seen standing on a lane, playing guitar, and singing 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' in the two-minute and ten-second video published on Twitter by ankitv. The singer was performing to pay his music school fees. Take a look at the complete video that has over 58k views, right here:

Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor, both Bollywood superstars, praised the vocalist.Kunal Kapoor has called to the internet community to pencourage him. Here's what he said: "Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology."

Have a look:

Advertisement

Social media platforms began flooding with support for the young boy, with netizens applauding him for his melodious voice, and even making contributions to help the boy out.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Ranveer Singh calls himself 'husband of the century' after answering THIS question related to...
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal