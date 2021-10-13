Watch: Boy sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ on streets to pay Music School fees; leaves netizens including celebrities stunned

Social media has given rise to several young talents that often went unrecognised. Just when people started to forget about the 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' child and his adorably funny song, social media has yet again proven useful for a young boy who was spotted singing beautiful songs on the streets of Mumbai as he requested people to contribute if they enjoyed listening to him. After a video of him singing Bollywood's 90s hit 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' on the streets of Mumbai went viral, the young boy became the internet's new phenomenon. Even actor Hrithik Roshan was fully impressed by his voice.

The child named Shakeel is seen standing on a lane, playing guitar, and singing 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' in the two-minute and ten-second video published on Twitter by ankitv. The singer was performing to pay his music school fees. Take a look at the complete video that has over 58k views, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor, both Bollywood superstars, praised the vocalist.Kunal Kapoor has called to the internet community to pencourage him. Here's what he said: "Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology."

Have a look:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media platforms began flooding with support for the young boy, with netizens applauding him for his melodious voice, and even making contributions to help the boy out.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:15 PM IST