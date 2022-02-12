Watch: Bhopal man jumps under moving train to rescue girl fallen on tracks; video goes viral

A man displayed immense bravery as he jumped under moving train to save a girl's life who fell on tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The video of the man's heroic act is now viral on social video.

On February 5, Mohammed Mehboob, a carpenter by profession, was returning to his factory when his bravery was put into test. On that evening when he was walking towards his factory in the Barkhedi area of the city, he and some other pedestrians saw a goods train approaching.

As they stopped to let the train pass, the 37-year-old was shocked to see a girl, who was standing with her parents, suddenly fall on the tracks.

What happened next was even more terrifying as a goods train began to roll towards the girl.

Amid the stunned bystanders, brave heart Mohammed Mehboob, without caring for his own life, hurried towards the girl struggling to get up.

He then dived towards the girl, well aware that there was only little time in hand to save her. Crawling towards her, Mehboob dragged the girl to the middle of the track-bed.

In order to ensure the safety of the girl, the Mehboob, displaying great presence of mind, kept her head down.

A video of the brave rescue which was recorded by the witnesses and has now been widely circulated on social media, shows Mehboob holding the hand of the girl as the locomotive plods along.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST