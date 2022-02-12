Aryan and Suhana Khan spotted at pre-IPL 2022 auction briefing, pics go viral

Pictures of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attending the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing has taken the internet by storm. The star kids, filling in for their mega-star father Shah Rukh Khan, were representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the event. The franchise is co-owned by SRK and actress Juhi Chawla.

In the visuals that emerged from the auction briefing, Aryan and Suhana can be seen seated with other members of the KKR management. Aryan was seen sporting a white T-shirt under a shirt while he covered his face with a mask. Suhana was seen dressed similarly to her brother and wore a mask with the team's logo on it. Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta was also seated at the table with the Khan siblings.

In one image, they star-kids were seen paying attention to the briefing while in another, Aryan was seen talking to another KKR managerial member. The picture was posted by IPL’s official Twitter handle.

Aryan and Suhana were spotted together for the first time since Aryan’s drug case. Last October, Aryan was arrested in relation with a drug bust on a cruise bound to Goa.

While this was the first time that Suhana was seen at the IPL auction, Aryan had taken up the franchise's responsibility last year as well. He was joined by Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi at the event. Aryan and Jhanvi had represented their parents at the event.

At the time, a proud Juhi had posted a picture of the two on social media and wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .."

Advertisement

ALSO READ IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Final countdown begins

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:24 AM IST