Watch: Bear Grylls' 'Into The Wild' trailer featuring Ajay Devgn goes viral

The survival skills-based reality show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' is back this year with another celebrity - Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

The show last year featured personalities like superstar Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar. Now Ajay Devgn can be seen experiencing an adventurous journey in the Indian Ocean, dominated by sharks and facing unfavourable weather conditions, eventually moving towards uninhabited islands around the Indian Ocean.

The first look of this show was revealed on Tuesday in which the adventure specialist Bear Grylls who has hosted multiple distinguished personalities is seen engaging in a candid conversation with Ajay on his family, career, and life in the new season.

Here's the trailer:

The trailer has excited all the fans who cannot wait to watch the show.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Bear Grylls has become known as one of the most recognised faces of survival and outdoor adventure. His journey to this acclaim started on a small island off the UK coast where his late father taught him to climb and sail. Trained from a young age in martial arts, Grylls spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces as part of the 21st SAS Regiment.

'Into The Wild' will be available in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Malayalam and Kannada. The episode will premiere on discovery+ India and Philippines on October 22. The broadcast premiere of the show is scheduled at 8 p.m. on October 25 on Discovery Channel and others.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:10 PM IST