Watch: Astronaut gets haircut in spacecraft, video goes viral

A new video that is doing rounds on social media is a fine example of what humans have become capable of in the modern times. The human movements get limited in the space, but we keep pushing the boundaries, and astronauts sit right at top of this pushback.

German Astronaut Matthias Maurer has shared a new video on Twitter which features him getting a new haircut by a colleague inside the spacecraft.

He wrote alongside, “Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents. Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or–even worse–the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service.”

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

The Netizens were completely delighted by the video as they poured in their words of appreciation and gratefulness for the progress mankind has made.

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:55 PM IST