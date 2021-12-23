Watch Video: DRDO successfully test fires conventional ballistic missile ‘Pralay' twice in 24 hours

India wrote history by conducting two consecutive tests of conventional ballistic missile like ‘Pralay’ successfully with 24 hours. This makes India ready for face any conventional missile attack, adhering to the no first-use nuclear policy.

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the second trial of 'Pralay' conventional ballistic missile off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in Odisha on Thursday morning. The developmental trial of the missile was successful with the platform reaching a range of 500 kilometres.

ANI reported this morning quoting government sources, "This is the second successful test of the missile in the last 24 hours as yesterday also it was tested successfully. It is also the first time in the country that a developmental missile has been tested successfully on two consecutive days."

Earlier, yesterday, India successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. Wednesday's missile range was 400 kilometres.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence, in a press release, said, "The mission has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms." All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the downrange ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. He also complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of the modern surface-to-surface missile.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:38 PM IST