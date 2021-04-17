COVID-19: At 8 pm tonight, PM Modi to hold meeting with top officials to review covid and vaccination situation

Owing to a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be meeting top central government officials at 8 pm to discuss the deadly second wave and the national vaccination drive.

On Friday (April 16) the PM met senior officials of several ministries and was briefed on the government's efforts to meet rising demand for medical oxygen to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Last week he had chaired a video conference meeting with the chief ministers of some of the worst-affected states.

The meeting is to be held as India since the last few days has been reporting cases on large numbers. Today India recorded highest sinle day spike with 2.34 lakh cases.