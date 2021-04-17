India sets new single day COVID-19 case record as over 2.34 lakh individuals test positive in last 24 hours

India appears to be setting a new record every day when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last three days, the single day case tally has reached dizzying heights, repeatedly breaching the two lakh mark. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicated that in the last 24 hours, a whopping 2,34,692 new cases had been reported. At the same time, there were 1,23,354 discharges and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday morning, India's total active case load has crossed 16.79 lakh. Maharashtra continues to lead the charts, with more than 6.39 lakh active cases, while Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are a distant second and third. These are the only states with more than one lakh active cases at present. Over the last few weeks, several states have enforced partial lockdowns and additional restrictions.

At the same time, India continues to ramp up its inoculation drive. As of Saturday morning, a total of 11,99,37,641 vaccines have been administered.