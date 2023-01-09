e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys folk dance with school students

WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys folk dance with school students

The CM tweeted the dance reel and recorded the moment as an "evening to cherish."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys folk dance with school students | Twitter
Follow us on

Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife were spotted enjoying a folk dance on stage with students of Hatinga Tea Estate Model School in the Biswanath district. The video of him grooving to traditional music was shared by the official on his Twitter profile. The CM tweeted the dance reel and called it "An evening to cherish." Watch video:

Reportedly, the students were a part of an event hosted at the official's residence in Dispur. They were dressed in traditional attire of the state while they displayed the folk dance form on the stage.

It was in May 2022 that the CM inaugurated one “model high school” each in three tea estates of Biswanath district. He was then quoted in reports as saying that education is the single most powerful weapon through which the economically backward tea tribe communities will be able to raise their socio-economic status to that of other communities.

Read Also
Independence Day 2022: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances along folk artists in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys folk dance with school students

WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys folk dance with school students

Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu

Viral video: Homeless kids decide what to play on the TVs of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu

Viral Video: 2 youths lean out of moving car's window to perform road stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway;...

Viral Video: 2 youths lean out of moving car's window to perform road stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway;...

Viral video: 98-yr-old man released from jail in Ayodhya gets farewell from jail staff

Viral video: 98-yr-old man released from jail in Ayodhya gets farewell from jail staff

WATCH: Rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture found at a cemetery in Kanpur

WATCH: Rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture found at a cemetery in Kanpur