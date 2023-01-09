WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys folk dance with school students | Twitter

Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife were spotted enjoying a folk dance on stage with students of Hatinga Tea Estate Model School in the Biswanath district. The video of him grooving to traditional music was shared by the official on his Twitter profile. The CM tweeted the dance reel and called it "An evening to cherish." Watch video:

An evening to cherish!



Couldn't help but join the students of Hatinga TE Model School of Biswanath performing jhumur at my residence. pic.twitter.com/rsZXzhB1vK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2023

Reportedly, the students were a part of an event hosted at the official's residence in Dispur. They were dressed in traditional attire of the state while they displayed the folk dance form on the stage.

It was in May 2022 that the CM inaugurated one “model high school” each in three tea estates of Biswanath district. He was then quoted in reports as saying that education is the single most powerful weapon through which the economically backward tea tribe communities will be able to raise their socio-economic status to that of other communities.

