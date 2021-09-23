Watch: As Karnataka Congress' Siddaramaiah's dhoti falls off mid-assembly, 'weight gain' blamed for fiasco

An embarrassing incident occurred when former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was giving a speech in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah was passionately debating the functioning of the police force following the Myusuru gangrape case when State Congress president DK Shivakumar interrupted his speech and whispered in his ear that his dhoti is falling down. This had the entire assembly laughing.

Siddaramaiah, instead of keeping it to himself, sat down and announced to the entire house that he shall continue his speech after tying up his dhoti.

Madhu Bangarappa, who was in the Chair said, "It’s tricky if you yourself disclose what the issue is."

Tightening his dhoti, he also explained why his dhoti fell off and blamed it on weight gain. Siddaramaiah said that he has gained 4-5 kg weight post his Covid-19 recovery. His increasing belly size is what led to his dhoti falling off mid-assembly.

Addressing RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa, he said, "My panche has come off, Eshwarappa. Of late, my paunch has increased and my ‘panche’ keeps coming off."

The video went viral making many laugh out loud.

