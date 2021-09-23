e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

Watch: Did Rahul Gandhi stop Manmohan Singh from cutting his birthday cake? Here's what happened

FPJ Web Desk
Using a video that went viral on Twitter on Thursday, many people claimed that ex-Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh was not even allowed to cut his own birthday cake.

In the video, one can see Singh cutting the cake with Rahul Gandhi, who, a few seconds into the video, takes the knife and cuts the cake himself. Sharing the video, many said that Dr Singh is controlled by Gandhi as he is not even allowed to cut his own birthday cake.

For instance, BJP National General Secretary I/C of Goa, Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi wrote, "He was not even allowed to cut his own birthday cake. Only fools and stupid liberals will believe that he was allowed to run the Government for ten long years."

"He was not able to cut even his birthday cake on his own?!" questioned BJP leader Priti Gandhi.

However, fact checking website Alt News has verified that the video was put up on YouTube on the official page of Congress on December 27, 2018 on the occasion of the party's founding day.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
