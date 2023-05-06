WATCH: Artist raises a 'Toast' to King Charles ahead of Coronation

'Toast' Potrait | Twitter

An artist has literally raised a 'toast to King Charles III ahead of the coronation. The artist, Nathan Wyburn, made a portrait on toasts using Marmite, a British savory spread that has a salty and strong taste.

The artist, Nathan Wyburn shared the work on Twitter and wrote "To celebrate the King’s Coronation, I am working with @Marmite to raise a ‘TOAST’ to the King! Why not purchase your own Marmite jar and raise a ‘toast’ too?"

The new British monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Camilla, during a spiritual service on the morning of May 6.

He also shared video of the final artwork.

Netizens seemed to be impressed with this unique portrait and applauded the artist in the comments.

"You must have had a hard time not nibbling... that certainly is the way to toast the king! Well done sir!," wrote a user.

"Incredible," commented another user.

