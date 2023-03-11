WATCH: Artist paints BTS member Suga in viral video; netizens call it a 'Masterpiece' | Instagram

Who's your favourite BTS member? If it is Suga, then you'll this celebration by a fan. Min Yoon-gi aka celebrated his 30th birthday on March 9 and one of his fans expressed their love for the singer with a painting. The video of the art was shared on Instagram.

An artist can be seen creating Suga's face on a cookie in an Instagram reel shared by Chocography. The video caption read, "Happy Yoongi day! 🐈 💜 I finally leave you the process of this cookie from @agustd that you had liked a lot." It looked like the art was created out of liquid cream of different colours.

Take a look at the viral video

Reacting to the video, netizens hailed the efforts of the artist to create what they call it a "masterpiece." Seeing the art come out so beautifully, the internet wasn't in minds to eat the Suga cookie. "This is so incredible. You’re amazing," read a comment, while another said, "It's will feel illegal to eat this."

Check reactions: