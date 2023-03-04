Viral Video: Love street food? Check out Mumbai man making artistic dosa in Kandivali

Not a pro at cooking? Then you would relate that making a round roti and a perfect dosa which doesn't stick and break around the pan is a tricky task.

Have you tried your having fun on the dosa pan to create your initials or some smiley with the batter? A viral video shows how a street vendor from Kandivali, Mumbai gave an artistic touch to making dosa. He was seen shaping his dosa to what appears like cartoon characters. The food outlet has been identified as Avantika dosa corner.

WATCH:

I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system.



Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills.



#StreetFood #Arakunomics pic.twitter.com/h7Bvrs5TTJ — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) March 3, 2023

Taking to Twitter, co-founder of Araku coffee shared the video of the Mumbai-based dosawala and tweeted, "I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills. (sic)"

Since shared online a day ago, the video has attracted over 200K views and thousands of likes. Netizens took to the reply section to identify the street vendor and appreciated his artistic preparation.