e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCraving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite; watch video

Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite; watch video

"Ye kya mazak hai (what joke is this)," read a reply to the video, while another user expressed it to be "delicious."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite; watch video | Twitter
Follow us on

Good morning! In case you woke up hungry and craving some healthy breakfast this morning, you might have in mind a yummy dosa. A video of an eatery preparing the South Indian dish with too many twists has surfaced on the internet.

In the video that's gone viral now, we can see a man adding ice cream and chocolate sauce to a hot dosa. Wait, wait, that's not all. Not just a single scoop of ice cream, but the chef adds three different flavours of the chilled dish to the hot recipe. Later, he smears a jam-like ingredient to the dosa and then garnishes it with love. What next? The dosa is then wrapped well and served along with the three ice cream scoops.

Did the description of the food item tempt you even more to try it, or did it just kill your appetite? Here's the video to take a look at the recipe and make an opinion about the food preparation

Watch video:

Read Also
Wait, what? Recipe video of 'Raspberry ice-cream Maggi' goes viral
article-image

Netizens react

The exact date of the video being shot is unknown, however, the footage was seen doing the rounds on the internet since January 28, 2023. It has attracted more than 300K views on Twitter and flooded with reactions from netizens. "Ye kya mazak hai (what joke is this)," read a reply to the video, while another user expressed it to be "delicious."

Read Also
Pure Veg Viral Tweet: What's 'impure' food? Twitter user slams food outlets carrying the 'pure veg'...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Singapore man sues female partner after she leaves him 'friend zoned,' and declines romantic...

Singapore man sues female partner after she leaves him 'friend zoned,' and declines romantic...

Bihar: Only male candidate 'faints' after seeing 500 girl students in exam hall in Nalanda; details...

Bihar: Only male candidate 'faints' after seeing 500 girl students in exam hall in Nalanda; details...

Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite;...

Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite;...

Stock Market Crash: Durex adds a 'safe sex' twist to the 'Mutual Fund Disclaimer,' Instagram reel...

Stock Market Crash: Durex adds a 'safe sex' twist to the 'Mutual Fund Disclaimer,' Instagram reel...

BBC Hindi asks 'How was the budget', All India Radio replies 'Chunavi Budget Hai', netizens say...

BBC Hindi asks 'How was the budget', All India Radio replies 'Chunavi Budget Hai', netizens say...