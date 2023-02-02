Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite; watch video | Twitter

Good morning! In case you woke up hungry and craving some healthy breakfast this morning, you might have in mind a yummy dosa. A video of an eatery preparing the South Indian dish with too many twists has surfaced on the internet.

In the video that's gone viral now, we can see a man adding ice cream and chocolate sauce to a hot dosa. Wait, wait, that's not all. Not just a single scoop of ice cream, but the chef adds three different flavours of the chilled dish to the hot recipe. Later, he smears a jam-like ingredient to the dosa and then garnishes it with love. What next? The dosa is then wrapped well and served along with the three ice cream scoops.

Did the description of the food item tempt you even more to try it, or did it just kill your appetite? Here's the video to take a look at the recipe and make an opinion about the food preparation

Watch video:

South Indian dish dosa ko Gujarat me survive karne k liye icecream se dosti karna pad ja raha hai 😭😭😹 pic.twitter.com/Pq2UBuHriE — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) January 28, 2023

Netizens react

The exact date of the video being shot is unknown, however, the footage was seen doing the rounds on the internet since January 28, 2023. It has attracted more than 300K views on Twitter and flooded with reactions from netizens. "Ye kya mazak hai (what joke is this)," read a reply to the video, while another user expressed it to be "delicious."