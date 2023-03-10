e-Paper Get App
Ranbir Kapoor's dance moves from TJMM's 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' song get a BTS Dynamite edit; WATCH

You'll love the way Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Dynamite, a song by BTS, in the edited video that has gone viral.

Friday, March 10, 2023
You might have come across several videos edited by BTS fans that show the K-pop band members grooving to popular Indian music. Be it the songs from Pushpa: The Rise or the recent Bollywood film Pathaan, reels showing the Bangtan Boys enjoying the songs often go viral on social media.

However, this time there's a twist. "Why should BTS have all the fun," think netizens who have released an edit showing Ranbir Kapoor shaking his leg to Dynamite, a song by BTS. You'll love the way the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor syncs to his dance moves from 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' song with Dynamite.

Check out the video below

The fact that Ranbir's dance moves were well-matched with the BTS song has left netizens stunned. Since being shared on Instagram, a few days ago, the footage has attracted thousands of views and won several hearts online. "Excellent" read the comments section after viewers watched the dance reel.

