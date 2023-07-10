Falaknuma Express Fire: Army Jawans, Police And Railway Staff Push Coaches Apart To Prevent Spread Of Blaze; Video Viral | Twitter

A recent video from the horrific train accident on the Howrah - Secunderabad route, when five coaches of the Falaknuma Express caught massive fire, has surfaced online. It shows people involved in preventing the fire from engulfing other coaches of the passenger train. Taking control of the situation and ensuring the safety of lives, army jawans, police teams, railway staff, and some passengers pushed apart the train's coaches from the affected ones. The assistance of several men by coming together on the railway tracks and pushing the train to detach it preventing further damage was seen in the footage.

It was learned that the people didn't waste time waiting for another engine to arrive and separate the other coaches from the ones that caught fire. Unitedly they took action in the matter and resorted to stop the spread of fire. Amitabh Sharma, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways, acknowledged the video and said, "This relates to Train No 12703 (HWH-SC) fire incident on 7th July... Railway personnel and Local police joined hands to detach the rear coaches & avoid further spread of fire."

Railway personnel and Local police joined hands to detach the rear coaches & avoid further speead of fire.



Our gratitude to the alert police personnel for responding promptly.

"Our gratitude to the alert police personnel for responding promptly," Sharma added, while pointing out that "an engine was on its way to help to detach the coaches, but instead of just waiting, our alert Railway & Local police personnel took immediate action."

Earlier, video went viral with misleading claims

Earlier on Monday, the video went viral on social media without clear details about the incident. Rather it mislead netizens by claiming that the train had "stopped abruptly" and forced jawans and passengers to push it to make it move further.

As the false claim circulated along with the footage, people raised questions about how the Indian Railway train carrying hundreds of passengers stopped all of a sudden and resulted in inconvenience. "Is this what we call #AmritMahotsav for #IndianRailways?" read tweets in reply to the incident.

Meanwhile, still, many praised the united efforts of people who made the train work again and termed it a reflection of how Indians are helpful to each other in difficult times.

Jawans & passengers were trying to push a train as it stopped abruptly.



In 70 years, have you ever seen such a government? pic.twitter.com/E0eknysZaf — Брат (@B5001001101) July 10, 2023

