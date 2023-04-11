 WATCH: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli's RCB looses match against LSG in Bengaluru
Anushka Sharma was shocked just like others when Lucknow, out of nowhere, ran away with the match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Anushka Sharma | Twitter

It was heartbreak for the crowd as RCB lost the match last night in a close-shave encounter at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium. In attendance was also Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was seen throughout the match cheering for Virat Kohli and RCB.

Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka Sharma looked super happy as Virat Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against LSG in the first innings. However, Sharma was shocked just like others when Lucknow, out of nowhere, ran away with the match.

Her reaction after the match has now gone viral on social media.

article-image

