WATCH: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli's RCB looses match against LSG in Bengaluru

It was heartbreak for the crowd as RCB lost the match last night in a close-shave encounter at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium. In attendance was also Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was seen throughout the match cheering for Virat Kohli and RCB.

Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka Sharma looked super happy as Virat Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against LSG in the first innings. However, Sharma was shocked just like others when Lucknow, out of nowhere, ran away with the match.

Her reaction after the match has now gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma's reaction when LSG won the match on the last ball. pic.twitter.com/ut7fseFS7Z — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 10, 2023