WATCH: Animal Review In Hyderabadi Style Goes Viral; Anchor Says 'Aakhri Scene Mein Sanjay Dutt Ka Special Appearance Dekhne Milenga'

A reel showing a female anchor reviewing Ranbir Kapoor's recent release 'Animal' is doing the rounds on social media. It has mainly gone viral for the Hyderabadi language used in delivering the movie review along with its relatable hilarious take. Excited to check out the review video? Watch right here:

A glimpse into the viral Animal review reel

In the video, the presenter gave an honest review of the Bollywood film in her Hyderabadi style. She touched upon most aspects of the lengthy film that the audience expected in the content piece. The reel ran around a minute and opened with the woman saying, "Aise zamaane mein jidhar 30 second ka reel bhi tavajjoh de kr nahi dekh sakre, Sandeep Reddy Vanga 3.5 ghante ki movie banake logon ke sabar ka intehaan le rahe hai (In the times when people can hardly watch a thirty-second-long reel with attention, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is taking a patience test by making a movie that runs for three and a half hours)."

Sam Bahadur vs Animal

While talking about Animal, she didn't miss mentioning the other film which was released in the cinemas during the same period. She also threw light on Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, a biopic released on December 1 alongside the action movie Animal. In her opinion, she found people not paying much heat to the war drama film in the wake of Animal.

While addressing the comments given by the audience that their kids are getting negatively influenced by Animal and its strong scenes and dialogues, she backed the film and said, "Mein bolna chahungi ki bigde huye toh kitna-heech bigaad chakte. Fukat mein movie pe bill-a nako faado (...Don't blame the film)."

Sanjay Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal?

Later, she addressed several other elements of the film regarding its iconic scenes and dialogues. In the end, she made a stunning remark that caught the attention of people. What did she say? She said that actor Sanjay Dutt appeared in a cameo role in the last scene of the Ranbir Kapoor film, however, we all know that it isn't the truth.

"Aakhri scene mein Sanjay Dutt ka special appearance bhi dekhne milenga," said the anchor seconds before correcting her statement. In a scripted piece of realisation, she said how the scene showed him resembling his personality in the film Sanju, a biographical comedy-drama dedicated to Sanjay Dutt that had Kapoor in the lead role.