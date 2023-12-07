Who Is Zee Aly? Instagram Influencer Whose Animal Review In Hyderabadi Style Went Viral

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 07, 2023
You might have come across a video of a hijab-clad woman presenting a review of Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Animal.' Know more about the anchor whose reel of reviewing the film in Hyderabadi style went viral on social media.
She is identified as Zee Aly, an Instagram influencer who resides in Hyderabad, India. She enjoys a huge fan following on the platform which rolls up to 337K users.
The Hyderabadi girl is popular for her reels created and shared online on trending topics. She ensures to add a hilarious punch to her digital content just like the movie review you watched recently.
Zee also appeared in an Amazon Prime Original series titled 'Modern Love Hyderabad.' It was released last year on the OTT platform.
She believes in creating relatable content for netizens and attracts thousands of views on her reels which run across a variety of themes.
Some of her reels are captioned: "Thought you have while attending a wedding," "TV serial be like," "Future planning ft Gen Z, " and so on. Meanwhile, her posts also hint at her being a travel lover.
Thanks For Reading!