WATCH: Angry tiger 'roars', charges tourists who went on a safari ride in Jim Corbett; video goes viral

A video of an angry tiger charging tourists riding on a safari jeep has gone viral on social media. The video was caught on camera by one of the tourists who was there in the safari vehicle and experienced the terrifying event.

The incident happened in an area near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, according to the India Today group.

Later, the video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Susanta Nanda. The caption read, "Striped monk gets irritated." What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right?"

In the video, it is seen that individuals in a four-wheeler vehicle are watching and taking pictures of the tiger after they locate him hiding behind bushes. The large cat suddenly bursts from the underbrush and charges the tourists while roaring loudly.

Striped monk gets irritated 😣

What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023

The driver of the safari vehicle made a smart move and hurriedly tried to move the vehicle backwards, taking it away from the angry beast. The tiger went back to the forest without harming anyone, but the tourists were left in shock, and many of them were screaming loudly.

This video is proof that invading someone's privacy can be dangerous for humans. And how our over enthusiasm to see 'tigers' or any other wild animals poses huge inconvenience to their lives and can also put our own lives in danger.