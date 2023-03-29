WATCH: Angry Rhino charges and runs behind a Safari car; video goes viral

Rhino | Instagram

Angry animal videos easily go viral on social media. One such video was posted on Instagram that shows a rhino charging the safari car and later running behind the car.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by Anastasia Chapman. Later on, the video was re-shared on the official Instagram page of Latest Sightings.

While posting the video Anastasia wrote a caption that said, "Had the craziest experience with a temperamental rhino yesterday. He charged at us full send for over a kilometre, barreling at us for 3-4 mins straight. Our guide was driving as fast as he could through the extremely muddy and unstable roads to get us out safely. This behaviour definitely isn’t normal and our guide said it was one of his top 5 most dangerous animal encounters to date. Absolute insane day in nature and a reminder that we are only guests in these animals homes and territories."

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 24,000 likes. While, many people have commented under the post.

"That looks like one pissed-off Rhino for sure! And I agree, its good to be reminded that we are just visitors in these wild places," wrote a user.

"Oh Snap!!! Hungry Rino," wrote another user.

“More stamina than me,” joked another user.

“Wow. That’s a long chase,” commented a fourth user.