WATCH: Leopard performs 'Surya Namaskar' in the jungle; video goes viral

Who doesn't love watching adorable animal videos? A video of a leopard stretching in the jungle has gone viral on social media. The stretching action has been touted as the 'Surya Namaskar' by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The viral video was posted on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda with a caption that said, "Surya Namaskar by the leopard via @Saket_Badola."

The post has received 232 K views since being shared and over 4,181 likes and appreciation from the Twitter users.

Surya Namaskar by the leopard 👌👌

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

The post has received mixed reactions from netizens. Some adored the leopard video, while others wrote that it was just a big cat stretching in a jungle.

“Yoga se hi hoga,” wrote a user.

While another user wrote, “Fitness freak leopard.”

“Great example to mimic from mother nature, good stretch, first thing,” commented a third user.

The third one said, “I guess it comes naturally to animals.”