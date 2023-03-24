Madhya Pradesh: Leopard spotted on Neem tree in Gwalior, pictures go viral

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard spotted sitting on Neem tree in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was spotted in the Sitholi area of Gwalior district on Friday. On seeing the big cat, locals took out their mobile phones and started clicking pictures, which went viral on social media. Following which, forest department started actively searching for the leopard.

Some locals, who were passing by ITM University, decided to take shelter under the tree, when they spotted the feline. Scared of the leopard, people ran away from the spot immediately but managed to click pictures of the incident.

After getting information, the Forest Department team has started searching for the leopard. A ranger of the Forest Department has said that the pug marks of the leopard have been found in the village, but where and in which direction it has gone is being investigated.

Not a lone incident

It is noteworthy that leopards getting spotted in and around Gwalior is not uncommon. Earlier, a leopard was spotted in the fields of Gaura village, causing panic among the locals. The Forest Department however failed to catch the feline. Similarly, another leopard was spotted on December 22, 2022 in colonies inside the city and was captured in CCTV.