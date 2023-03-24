 Madhya Pradesh: 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
file pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Friday morning. 

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit 28km southeast of Gwalior at 10:31 am IST. 

Notably, tremors were felt in the city on Tuesday night as well when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

