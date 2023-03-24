MP: NIA raids at ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ operatives in Gwalior

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The national investigation agency (NIA) have carried out raids and searches related to the progress of its investigation in the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ case registered in July 2022. The raid and searches had been done at the houses of eight suspects across three states, one each located in district Gwalior and Valsad, Surat and Botad districts of Gujarat and four locations in Nagpur, the officials said on Thursday.

According to official sources, in July 2022 a case was registered at Phulwari Sharif police station against members of Ghazwa-e-Hind’module. It was being operated and controlled from Pakistan. Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, admin of WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, launched by a Pakistani national, was arrested in the case.

Marghoob had created ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ groups on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger. He had also created a dedicated WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals, with the title -‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’.

Marghoob had added many persons from India as well as from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, in these groups. The module was aimed to radicalise impressionable Indian youth with the ultimate objective of conquest of India-‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’. The members of the group were being radicalised with the aim to convert them into ‘Sleeper Cells’ for carrying out terrorist activities. NIA had filed a charge-sheet against Marghoob Ahmad Danish in January and had continued its investigation.

