Bhopal: 5k BJP workers to welcome Nadda at state hangar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda is coming to Bhopal for the first time after getting an extension of his tenure as head of the party.

Consequently, the party’s state unit has plunged into action to welcome Nadda. As many as 5,000 BJP workers will collect at the state hangar to greet him. Each councillor in Bhopal has been given the target for collecting 100 workers.

All workers and leaders of the party will be present during the Bhoomipujan for the party office.

A massive dome, under which the Bhoomipujan will be held, has been set up. The area, where the party office, will come up, will also be decked up.

The party’s core committee meeting and dinner will be held in the party office.

The in-charges of booth and those of Shakti Kendras have been called to Motilal Nehru stadium where 4,000 of them will gather.

A conference of intellectuals will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Hall where 500 people from Bhopal will gather.

From the election point of view, Nadda’s meeting with the core committee will be very important.

All senior leaders will take part in the meet in which Nadda may discuss the election strategy.

