Bhopal: Bains becomes 6th CS to complete 3 years in office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has completed three years of his fourth innings. Similarly, Iqbal Singh Bains has completed three years of his tenure as Chief Secretary (CS).

Bains becomes the sixth CS to complete three years in office. After taking over as Chief Minister for the fourth time on March 23, 2020, the first order he issued the next day was related to the appointment of Bains as CS.

Before Bains, HS Kamath, RP Noronha, KS Sharma, Rakesh Sahni and Antony de Sa were the chief secretaries who had completed more than three years in office.

There have been 33 chief secretaries in the state, and Noronha was the only one who became the CS twice. The tenure of 26 former chief secretaries was less than three years.

Bains retired on November 30 last year, but since he got an extension of six months, he has been able to complete three years in office.

Bains is the third CS, who has been given an extension of services, during the tenure of Chouhan as Chief Minister.

R Parsuram and BP Singh were given six months’ extension. Bains is considered very close to Chouhan.

Before taking over as chief secretary, Bains worked in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat as secretary, principal secretary and as additional chief secretary.

Six months’ tenure given to Bains are completing on May 31. There are possibilities that he may be given further extension of six months.

Read Also Bhopal: Youth policy aims to bridge skill gap