Bhopal: Youth policy aims to bridge skill gap

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youth policy, to be released on Thursday, has been prepared in such a fashion that youths should become skilled individuals so that gap in demand of skilled persons (needed in industrial and corporate sector as well) could be bridged.

The policy also envisages reconstitution of Yuva Ayog, aims to come up with Youth Advisory Council, to enable youths in getting local-level livelihood, jobs, etc. The policy is going to address many issues of youths in an efficient manner.

Highly placed sources in the government told Free Press that as far as Youth Advisory Council is concerned, it would be formed within a month. The council would comprise of young achievers and they will work on youth beneficiary ideas throughout the year. The youth policy will come up by integrating all departments.

As far as enabling youths in becoming skilled, the state government had already earmarked a sum of Rs 1k crore in the budget.

The overall emphasis is to connect youths with employment and prepare them for jobs. Notably, soon after the announcement of forming youth policy, the government had taken suggestions from youths from across the state. Thousands of suggestions were received from schools, colleges, universities and other institutions. The best suggestions have been incorporated into the policy.

‘The policy is all about how to make youths more capable and how their connect should be with the society as well,’ an officer said.

ABVP office bearers meet CM

The office bearers of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House on Wednesday. They had a word with the CM over the proposed Youth Policy. State President of ABVP, Vaibhav Pawar spoke on the suggestions given by youths from across the state.

National Games, KIYG medallists to get prize money in Youth Maha Panchayat, 2023

Champions of Madhya Pradesh who won medals for the state in the 36th National Games, Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022, will get promised award money in the Youth Maha Panchayat, 2023 to be held in Bhopal on Thursday.

Before the National Games 2022 began in September, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) announced that it would increase the prize money to Rs 5 lakh for gold medal winners and Rs 3.20 lakh for both silver and bronze medallists. They also announced that they would give certificates to the athletes who finished fourth or fifth at the 2022 National Games.

In the 36th edition of the National Games, MP stood seventh with a total of 66 medals in the kitty, including 20 gold, 25 silver and 21 bronze. In the 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2022 held in Bhopal, the MP contingent stood third with 96 medals, including 39 gold, 30 silver and 27 bronze. Chouhan announced monetary awards for the winners of both KIYG and National Games.