 WATCH: Amarjeet Jaikar sings Manike Mage Hithe in Maithili language; the Bihar youth who went viral for his talented voice shares music VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Amarjeet Jaikar sings Manike Mage Hithe in Maithili language; the Bihar youth who went viral for his talented voice shares music VIDEO

WATCH: Amarjeet Jaikar sings Manike Mage Hithe in Maithili language; the Bihar youth who went viral for his talented voice shares music VIDEO

Do you remember the Bihar youth who won praises from celebrities like Sonu Sood, RJ Sayema and others over the song

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

Amarjeet Jaikar, the Bihar youth who went viral for his singing skills earlier this year, has once again caught the attention of netizens. This time, he was seen enjoying the popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe' but there's a catch.

The singer didn't just recreate the Yohani famed beat as it is, he created his version and presented it in the Maithili language, one of the lesser-known languages and that spoken in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand as well as Nepal's eastern Terai.

"Sukumari, tu saree mein laage Apsara," Jaikar can be seen performing in the video that has now gone viral on the internet.

WATCH VIDEO

It was in February that Jaikar's 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' video surfaced on the internet and saw multiple shares online. From actor Sonu Sood, filmmaker Vinod Kapri, RJ Sayema and a few others, many took to re-share his footage on their social media page to hail his talent.

Read Also
WATCH: Bihar youth singing 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' goes viral, wins praise from Sonu Sood,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Amarjeet Jaikar sings Manike Mage Hithe in Maithili language; the Bihar youth who went viral...

WATCH: Amarjeet Jaikar sings Manike Mage Hithe in Maithili language; the Bihar youth who went viral...

Kerala Tourism shares exciting posts to hint that Thrissur Pooram 2023 is on the calendar

Kerala Tourism shares exciting posts to hint that Thrissur Pooram 2023 is on the calendar

Bengaluru experiences rain in late April; netizens describe the weather as 'Natural AC'

Bengaluru experiences rain in late April; netizens describe the weather as 'Natural AC'

Mumbai Rains: Memes & videos surface on Twitter as Mumbaikars enjoy the weather

Mumbai Rains: Memes & videos surface on Twitter as Mumbaikars enjoy the weather

Mumbai: Is Essel World closed? Netizens react with nostalgic posts on Twitter

Mumbai: Is Essel World closed? Netizens react with nostalgic posts on Twitter