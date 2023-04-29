WATCH: Amarjeet Jaikar sings Manike Mage Hithe in Maithili language; the Bihar youth who went viral for his talented voice shares music VIDEO

Amarjeet Jaikar, the Bihar youth who went viral for his singing skills earlier this year, has once again caught the attention of netizens. This time, he was seen enjoying the popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe' but there's a catch.

The singer didn't just recreate the Yohani famed beat as it is, he created his version and presented it in the Maithili language, one of the lesser-known languages and that spoken in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand as well as Nepal's eastern Terai.

"Sukumari, tu saree mein laage Apsara," Jaikar can be seen performing in the video that has now gone viral on the internet.

WATCH VIDEO

It was in February that Jaikar's 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' video surfaced on the internet and saw multiple shares online. From actor Sonu Sood, filmmaker Vinod Kapri, RJ Sayema and a few others, many took to re-share his footage on their social media page to hail his talent.