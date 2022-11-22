e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Locals from Uttar Pradesh have tried to draw attention of the authorities towards poor roads in their area. Not a protest with pla-cards, and slogans, but they involved in pulling-off the construction into pieces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands | Twitter
A video showing people uprooting poorly constructed roads with their bare hands has gone viral on social media. According to Twitter users, the footage has originated from the streets of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. A group of locals from the area took to the ground, pulling off the thick tar layer from the road.

Watch

article-image

This isn't the initial case of people trying to highlight the plight of the roads in their state. Earlier, a video showing a man easily tearing-off a pothole to pieces, and throwing light on the poor infrastructure has surfaced on the internet. The video was again from Uttar Pradesh, the area was identified to be in Pilibhit district.

article-image

