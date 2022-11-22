Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands | Twitter

A video showing people uprooting poorly constructed roads with their bare hands has gone viral on social media. According to Twitter users, the footage has originated from the streets of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. A group of locals from the area took to the ground, pulling off the thick tar layer from the road.

Watch

This isn't the initial case of people trying to highlight the plight of the roads in their state. Earlier, a video showing a man easily tearing-off a pothole to pieces, and throwing light on the poor infrastructure has surfaced on the internet. The video was again from Uttar Pradesh, the area was identified to be in Pilibhit district.

A matter came in Pilibhit district of UP. It's a matter of same for BJP government. pic.twitter.com/aBg9hL6sM1 — Mandeep Singh Mintu Gill Kotkapura (@MandeepSinghMi3) November 14, 2022